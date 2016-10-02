Images of Yesteryear

Image of yesteryear, Ponteland First School, fun run

Image of yesteryear, Ponteland First School, fun run

Teachers and pupils were donning their sportswear at Ponteland First School 25 years ago for a fun run. Do you remember the event, or recognise any of those pictured?

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

