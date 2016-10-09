IMAGES OF YESTERYEAR

Image of yesteryear, St Matthews, Ponteland, coffee morning

There were lots of tasty homemade treats and cakes on the menu at St Matthew’s Church in Ponteland 25 years ago as it held a coffee morning.

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

