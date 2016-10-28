IMAGES OF YESTERYEAR

Image of yesteryear, North East Ladies Auxiliary banquet at Ponteland

Have your say

Civic dignitaries were all dressed up for the North East Ladies Auxiliary banquet, which took place in Ponteland 25 years ago.

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

