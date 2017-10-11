Not long left to apply for subsidy

Organisations are being reminded that they can still apply to Morpeth Town Council for a subsidy to cover a three-year period.
This follows the introduction of a new policy, which also includes the procedure for grants.
Applications need to be submitted by October 31 so they can be considered as part of the budget setting process for 2018/19. The policy and application form is available at www.morpeth-tc.gov.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Morpeth Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.