Not long left to submit entry for Northumberland Business Awards

Time is running out to put forward your entry for the Northumberland Business Awards.

The awards are being organised by Northeast Press, publisher of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.

Winners will receive their accolades during a special celebration dinner in Linden Hall on Thursday, February 2.

Final submissions must be received by 5pm on Monday. The competition is open to any businesses based in Northumberland.

This year, there are 12 different categories: Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees); Large Business of the Year (11-plus employees); Employer of the Year; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year; Innovation Award; New Business (under two years); Best Green Business; Corporate Social Responsibility Award; Exporter of the Year; Leisure Award; Creative Industries Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Entries so far include Charlotte Jackson (Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category). She has been a member of the George F. White Agency team in Alnwick since July 2015.

The sponsors of the awards are Northumberland College, Port of Blyth, Linden Hall, Northumberland County Council and Arch.

To enter, click here or email your entry of up to 300 words with a name, address and contact number to Lynn Wild – lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk