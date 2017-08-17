Official opening for new oncology day unit at Wansbeck General Hospital

A new cancer treatment unit has been officially opened at Wansbeck General Hospital.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s oncology day unit has a spacious new home to provide chemotherapy and supportive treatments.

The whole unit has been refurbished and purpose-designed not to look like a traditional hospital setting, and holds two large treatment areas providing more privacy for patients.

The new unit was made possible thanks to space being made available at Wansbeck hospital due to the opening of The Northumbria hospital in 2015.

It was officially opened by former unit manager Chris Johnson, who played a significant part in efforts to move to the new premises.

She said: “I was truly honoured to return to Wansbeck hospital and officially open the new oncology unit.

“It was always our dream to provide treatment to our patients in a unit like this and it’s truly fantastic to have an environment where everything has been the designed specifically to improve their experiences.”

Alongside the treatment space on the oncology unit, there is a reception area with tea and coffee making facilities and separate rooms to enable private consultations and other services, such as complementary therapies, to take place.

One of the rooms on the new unit is dedicated to the cancer psychology service for patients and carers who are experiencing psychological or emotional issues.

The unit is one of five nurse-led facilities run by the trust ensuring patients receive treatment for cancer closer to home.