Oh baby! What a present for couple

A Ponteland couple were delighted that their daughter held on to be born on Christmas Day.

Lana Quinn Patton arrived at the Northumbria hospital, near Cramlington, at 12.01am. She weighed 7lb 13.5oz.

Her parents, Chris and Roisin Patton, are originally from Northern Ireland.

Roisin said: “She was due on December 28, but my waters broke on Thursday and I was in hospital on Friday evening. We thought she would be born on Christmas Eve, but she held on and it couldn’t get more special than arriving on Christmas Day.”