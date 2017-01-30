Online Q&A on water safety

Northumbria Police will be joined by fire service personnel this week for an online water safety public meeting.

Members of the force’s Marine neighbourhood policing team (NPT) and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s swift water rescue team will respond to questions and offer advice at the Q&A session.

It will take place on Thursday between 6pm and 7pm – the subject for it is: ‘What would you like to see to improve water safety in the area and do you have any questions for the people who respond to water incidents?’

Organisers of the event want to hear from anyone who has concerns, suggestions or would like to raise a question so that they can build relationships with the community.

Sgt Suzanne Crossley, head of Northumbria Police’s Marine NPT, said: “Lots of people spend their lives working and living on our rivers and coastlines, so this is the chance for those people to be able to pose questions about what really matters to them.

“We are determined to build up positive relationships with our local communities and these kind of events give the public a direct line to those responsible for deploying resources on the water.

“Keeping the rivers and coastline safe is a partnership effort and I am sure that together we can come up with solutions to any problems raised during the session.

“There are no silly questions and so if there are burning issues that you have about water safety, anti-social behaviour or how we respond to emergencies on the river, then please join in.”

The meeting will be available via the following website – www.northumbria.police.uk/divingschool

For more information, email marine@northumbria.pnn.police.uk