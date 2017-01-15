Search

Open day at B&B was a ‘useful event’

Penny Dane is pictured with two of the attendees during the open day at The Grange. Picture by Neil Brinsdon Photography.

Members of the public were able to find out more about a bed and breakfast on the Blagdon Estate at an open day.

Penny Dane and Paul Wappat took on the beautiful Grade II-listed Shotton Grange building, which had previously been a home for the Ridley family, in late 2013.

Following a complete refurbishment and redecoration of the interior, The Grange opened in February 2014.

Its early success was recognised in November when it received a bronze accolade in the Bed and Breakfast of the year category at the North East England Tourism Awards.

Penny said: “It was a useful event because the house is quite secluded behind trees and some of the attendees weren’t exactly sure where we are and what we offer.”