Open day at B&B was a ‘useful event’

Members of the public were able to find out more about a bed and breakfast on the Blagdon Estate at an open day.

Penny Dane and Paul Wappat took on the beautiful Grade II-listed Shotton Grange building, which had previously been a home for the Ridley family, in late 2013.

Following a complete refurbishment and redecoration of the interior, The Grange opened in February 2014.

Its early success was recognised in November when it received a bronze accolade in the Bed and Breakfast of the year category at the North East England Tourism Awards.

Penny said: “It was a useful event because the house is quite secluded behind trees and some of the attendees weren’t exactly sure where we are and what we offer.”