Open day for e-bikes at workshop in town centre

A new Morpeth business is giving residents the opportunity to try out the latest trend in cycling.

Electric bikes are becoming more and more popular – with riders keen to keep on cycling despite the advancing years.

Ian Simpson, who has been running his bike repair and maintenance business for five years in the town centre, has teamed up with partner Peter Bredael to launch the Morpeth Electric Bicycle Company to sell a range of Raleigh electric bikes.

They will be holding an open day tomorrow at Ian’s workshop in Grey’s Yard, behind Wetherspoon’s The Electrical Wizard pub, to display the e-bikes and give people the chance to try them out.

He said: “E-cycling is a really fast growing sector of the bike sales market.

“For some people who have enjoyed riding a bike all their lives, cycling can become a bit more challenging as they grow older. But an e-bike can give them a whole new lease of life as a cyclist.

“It is a common myth that riding an e-bike is in some way cheating, but it is quite the opposite.

“Using power assistance means that riders can go further, cycle longer and still get the exercise that will help them stay fit and healthy and we think once someone tries out an e-bike they will be instantly converted.”

The Morpeth Electric Bicycle Company open day will take place between 10am and 2pm.