Open day for wind-energy training scheme

An open day for those interested in getting into the wind-energy industry is taking place tomorrow in Blyth.

Maersk Training is holding the event to highlight its successful course that helps people achieve the skills and training required to access the growing wind-energy sector and gain the first step towards employment in the industry.

Aiming to support those who live in the North East, the course has been developed for those who are looking to retrain, not in education, employment or training (NEET) or at risk of becoming NEET.

Maersk Training’s Level 2 Diploma in staying safe in the wind industry has been running for two years and sees more than 80 per cent of delegates go into employment upon graduation.

The course is open to UK residents who are unemployed, aged 19 or over and live in the North East. Subsidised places are available for those that don’t qualify.

Lasting 12 weeks, the course covers all the essential safety skills people need to work in an offshore wind-turbine environment. The diploma includes an exciting mix of practical and theoretical modules such as working at height, electrical awareness, sea survival, safety passport, confined space, manual handling, and fire awareness, alongside careers advice and guidance and support into finding employment.

Stuart Cameron, managing director of Maersk Training in Newcastle, said: “This diploma is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has been struggling to get a foot on the career ladder. Not only that, but in an industry which is continuing to grow every year.

“The course is a hands-on, exciting and not for the faint hearted but ultimately rewarding. With the new skills you learn, the possibilities after completion really are endless.”

The open day, from 11am to 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday), takes place at Port Training Services, Quay Road, Blyth, NE24 3PA. To find out more or if you are unable to attend, contact the education team at Maersk Training on 0191 270 3220 or EducationUK@maersktraining.com