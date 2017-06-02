Operation focuses on crime in rural areas

Northumbria Police has once again taken part in an operation involving the region’s forces targeting travelling criminals.

Officers from Northumbria, Cleveland, Cumbria, Durham, Lancashire and North Yorkshire joined forces to take part in the 14th Checkpoint initiative, designed to gather intelligence, disrupt use of the road network and bring those breaking the law to justice.

It specifically targeted organised crime groups from across the north of England involved in thefts, burglaries and handling stolen property and that are known to focus on rural areas – using knowledge of the road networks across the region in an attempt to avoid detection.

Operation Checkpoint in Northumbria saw neighbourhood officers being joined by some 20 volunteers from partner organisations, including the Forestry Commission, gamekeepers, National Trust, Environment Agency and Angling Trust.

They were looking out for vehicles seen in suspicious circumstances. Officers stopped 18 vehicles; two men were reported for poaching offences and two drivers were dealt with for vehicle offences.

Superintendent Andy Huddleston, of Northumbria Police, said: “Protecting our rural communities is a priority for Northumbria Police and we regularly work with local farmers, residents, landowners and neighbouring forces to prevent rural crime and target those suspected of being involved.

“We want to thank our volunteers, who took the time to come out with us on the operation to give valuable support.”