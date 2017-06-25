Oscar grabs top prize in photo competition

Little Oscar Savage’s love of his dad’s beard has landed a bundle of prizes.

A photo of him tugging at dad Adam’s beard was chosen as the winner in Sanderson Arcade’s annual Father’s Day competition.

The winning picture of Oscar and Adam Savage.

This year, the Morpeth Arcade ran a selfie competition for all dads. From those special milestones together to just every day moments, shoppers were encouraged to send in fun and loving photographs with their dads for a chance to win a host of prizes, including a meal with drinks at Barluga, a Body Shop men’s pamper gift set and vouchers from Crew Clothing and Fat Face.

After much deliberation, the prize went to 10-month-old Oscar, from Morpeth.

His mum Jessica sent in a photo of Oscar when he was just three months old, pulling his dad’s beard.

She said “This is one of my favourite photos of them together. Oscar loves nothing more than to pull and grab his dad’s beard.”

The Sanderson Arcade team received more than 50 photos for the competition and had a hard job picking a winner.

Assistant centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “We have really loved looking through all the fantastic photographs that everyone has sent in. It was so hard to pick a winner.”