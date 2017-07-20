Owners raise fears after spate of missing cats across town

Concerns have been raised across Morpeth after multiple reports of missing cats in recent weeks – including three on one day in the Stobhill area.

Some of the owners have contacted the Herald and they are urging anyone who finds the animal and thinks it may have strayed to take it to a vet so it can be checked for a microchip.

As well as posters, there have been a large number of posts on social media to alert fellow residents.

In addition, another owner discovered that her pet had been shot in the face with an air rifle.

Mick Bell, who lives in the Stobhill area, was left devastated when his tabby cat Oscar went missing on June 9.

He said: “He never stayed out overnight and during the day, once he was let out in the morning he would come back to the house a few times as the day progressed, so when he did not come back to the house after a number of hours I knew something was wrong.

“It’s like losing a member of the family and when a woman from a national database called a few days later as I had registered Oscar being missing on it, I had to hang up the phone because I was getting very emotional.

“Me and my wife, Tracey, have shook tins of cat food outside our house, put up posters and posted on social media, but I don’t hold out much hope that Oscar will return.

“When I was going round asking people about Oscar, I discovered that a missing cat was reported on the same day at the new Barratts South Fields estate and in the Salisbury Street area.

“One cat going missing is just one of those things, but three on the same day becomes very worrying.

“And the more we’ve looked into it, the more we’ve found that quite a few people have reported missing cats across Morpeth.

“The vast majority of people have been very kind to us and one man sent us a couple of videos he took of a cat he saw that he thought could be Oscar.”

Ruby, a black and white cat, vanished from a quiet residential street in the Kirkhill area in November. She never strayed far from her home.

Since then, her owner has been in touch with others in the same situation as well as doing all she can to raise awareness of her missing pet.

She said: “It has been very distressing and now every time the phone rings, I think it could be about Ruby.

“We are still actively looking for her, but during the course of our search we been made aware of several cats that have disappeared in Morpeth and others that have died as a result of ingesting poison.

“If someone finds a cat, or feeds one on a regular basis, that they think might be a stray, don’t assume it’s a lost cat. Please follow the advice from national cat charities and take the cat to a vet, who will scan for a microchip.

“People across Morpeth have been amazing in helping with our search for Ruby.”

A Stobhill resident took her male tabby to the vet on June 24, when he returned home with something metal stuck under his eye.

She was told it was an air rifle pellet. Fortunately, the vet was able to remove it easily and he was only left with a flesh wound.

She said: “I understand how infuriating it must be for gardeners when cats poo in their garden and dig things up and I don’t have any issues with someone chasing my cat or throwing things to get him out of the garden, but don’t shoot him.”