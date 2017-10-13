Painting by well-known county artist and rare book up for auction in Morpeth

A rare signed Enid Blyton book will be auctioned tomorrow (Saturday) at Northumberland Auction House in Morpeth.

Auctioneer Adam Barr said: “We never know what people will bring in and we were stunned when this signed Enid Blyton book was dropped in.

A rare signed Enid Blyton book is among the auction items.

“We have more than 700 items in the antique and collectors and it’s probably one of the most varied auctions we have ever seen.”

In addition, an original painting by Mary Ann Rogers is being auctioned for a breast cancer research charity.

For more details about the auction, call 01670 517111.