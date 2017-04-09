Palace site for Emma’s saplings

Oak saplings grown from acorns at Bolam Lake have now been planted in the grounds of a palace in southern England.

Six of them were sent to the granddaughter of former Ponteland residents Charles and Jo Cross, who regularly visited the beauty spot in Northumberland, three years ago.

Emma Cross, who lives in King’s Sutton, Northamptonshire, carried out the growing process and the nine-year old handed three of the saplings to Hilary Wood, head gardener at nearby Blenheim Palace, last year. The other three were returned to Bolam Lake and were planted on the site.

They have been cared for in the Blenheim garden nursery and Emma was recently invited to help the foresters plant the saplings in an area next to the lake that is open to the public.

Bolam Lake is close to the Kirkharle birthplace of Capability Brown, who landscaped the Blenheim Palace grounds.