Palliative service up for award

A palliative and end-of-life care service in Northumberland and North Tyneside has been shortlisted for a national award.

Palliative Care Northumbria has been selected as a finalist in the team award category of the Kate Granger Awards for Compassionate Care.

The service, which is delivered by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, supports patients and their families at home, in hospitals including specialist palliative care units, in care homes and day hospices.

Dr Eleanor Grogan, head of Northumbria’s Palliative Care service, said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted for this award which celebrates teams who have made a fantastic difference to patient care.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of all the staff across our palliative care service who are passionate about providing high-quality care and support to patients and their families.”

The service brings together a range of specialist palliative care teams into an integrated service, to provide patients with seamless care in the right place, at the right time and in the right location.

Staff include specialist palliative care nurses, a palliative care modern matron, palliative care consultants, occupational therapists, social workers, information specialists and nursing assistants.

The service includes an innovative partnership with Marie Curie – Marie Curie @ Northumbria – and a range of Macmillan Cancer Support-funded healthcare professionals, social workers and occupational therapists.

The awards were set up by Dr Granger, who worked tirelessly to raise awareness around compassion in the NHS.