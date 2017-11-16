Park and ride to see truck

With the famous Coca-Cola truck coming to Morpeth today and tomorrow, a free park and ride service will run from County Hall to Morpeth every half-hour between 4pm and 7.30pm each day.

The Christmas truck itself will be parked up at the Town Hall from 11am to 7pm.

Morpeth Town Team is laying on a host of other attractions for the two-day visit, including carol-singers, stalls, face-painters and kiddies’ rides.