Parking accreditation for rail station

Efforts to make the car park at Morpeth Railway Station as safe as possible for passengers have been recognised.

Park Mark – the Safer Parking Scheme – provides a national standard for UK car parks that have low crime and measures in place to help ensure the safety of people and vehicles. A total of 19 stations across the Northern network have recently received the accreditation, including its car park at Morpeth, pictured above, as part of the company’s work to improve and modernise its services and stations.

It was independently assessed by specialists from the police and shown to have strong management practices and security measures that actively reduce crime.

Stephen Green, Northern’s travel integration and accessibility manager, said: “Safety is priority for Northern and whether our customers are in a car park, at a station, on a platform or on a train, we want them to be safe, and feel safe.”