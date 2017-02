A petition has been started to pressure Arriva into reinstating the X20 through North Broomhill and Togston.

It follows recent route changes by the company, which no longer sees the bus stop in the two villages ‘due to low patronage’.

But on Monday, East Chevington Parish councillors criticised the change and said the petition can be signed in shops in Hadston.

Coun Scott Dickinson has previously criticised the move by Arriva, branding it ‘completely unacceptable’.