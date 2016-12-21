Pharmacy opening times for Christmas

The following pharmacies are open over the Christmas period. For out-of-hours advice, ring 111.
Boots, Bridge Street, Morpeth: Christmas Eve, 9am-2pm, 3pm-5.30pm; Boxing Day, 10am-4pm. Boots, The Broadway, Darras Hall: Christmas Eve, 8am-noon, 2pm-4pm. Boots, Market Place, Morpeth: Christmas Eve, 9am-11.30am. Health Hut Pharmacy, Abbey Meadows, Kirkhill: Christmas Eve, 9am-4pm. Parklands Chemist, Merton Way, Ponteland: Christmas Eve, 9am-3.05pm. Taylor’s Pharmacy, Brewery Lane, Main Street, Ponteland: Christmas Eve, 8.30am-12.30pm.