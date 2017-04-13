Pharmacy opening times for Easter

People in Northumberland who need help from the NHS this Easter are being reminded that pharmacies and GP services are available throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is reminding residents that access to pharmacies and GPs is available every day, including Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Although some GP practices are closed over Easter, the NHS has been working to ensure people will be able to access a GP appointment should they need one. To do this, ring the free NHS 111 number, available 24/7, to make an appointment.

Pharmacies open over the Easter weekend include: Boots, Bridge Street, Morpeth, Good Friday, 10am-4pm, Easter Monday, 10am-4pm; Morpeth Pharmacy, Wellway, Morpeth, Easter Day, 6pm-8pm; Boots, The Precinct, Hadston, Easter Monday, 6pm-8pm. For more, www.urgentoremergency.co.uk