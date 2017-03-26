Planned roadworks in the North East

New and ongoing road improvements are planned by Highways England over the coming week.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar

There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. On Monday 27 March there will be a carriageway closure southbound at junction 56 Barton. There will also be a carriageway closure northbound and southbound at Scotch Corner interchange and a partial closure of Scotch Corner interchange. From Tuesday 28 to Friday 31 March there will be a carriageway closure southbound at junction 56 and a partial closure of Scotch Corner roundabout. Then on Saturday 1 April and Sunday 2 April there will be a partial closure of Scotch Corner interchange. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place. From 8pm on Friday 3 March through to mid April the junction 56 northbound exit slip will be closed 24/7 with a diversion.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, junction 73 to junction 74, Newcastle Upon Tyne

There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. From Monday 27 March to Sunday 2 April there will be a carriageway closure northbound between 8pm and 6am. All these closures will take place with a diversion in place.

A1 Morpeth, Northumberland

There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. On Friday 31 March there will be a carriageway closure in place north and southbound between 8pm and 6am with diversions.

A1 Warreners House to Earsdon, Northumberland

There will be convoy working in place north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place until Tuesday 28 March between 8pm and 6am.

A1 Warreners House, Northumberland

There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for horticultural work. This will take place on Monday 27 until Thursday 30 March between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside

There will be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes for interchange improvement work. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A66 Long Newton, Stockton on Tees

There will be 24 hour traffic signals in operation on the slip road and interchange for construction work. This will take place until Friday 31 March.