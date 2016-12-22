PLANNING: Explanation is still needed

So Northumberland County Council leader Grant Davey welcomes an independent audit, findings which he says exonerates his council of improper conduct regarding Mitford Estate’s application to develop a greenfield site to the north and west of Lancaster Park.

Well, that’s all right then ... but actually it isn’t, is it?

Does this man not understand the very strong feeling here in Morpeth against a county council, which first adopts a democratically approved Local Neighbourhood Plan (which would have prevented this development) then, within weeks, rips it up and hands a lucrative planning approval to a powerful local businessman?

Unless and until Mr Davey gives a satisfactory explanation for this about face the “Hearsay, supposition and conjecture” referred to by the audit will continue regardless of any rubber stamping exercise.

Concerned resident of

Morpeth