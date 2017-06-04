Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr W. Dodd, Saugh House, proposed construction of agricultural storage building.

Ellington and Linton: Mr C Curry, Mill Cottage, Ashington Road, Ellington, raise bungalow roof to accommodate two bedrooms at first floor level, incorporating four dormer windows, construction of double garage and construction of covered entrance to front of house; Mr Simon McCutcheon, 21 Cresswell Road, Ellington, single storey extension to rear of property.

Longhirst: Mrs Sandra Murphy, 7 Micklewood Close, single storey side extension.

Mitford: Mr K Jones, Abbey Mill, outline application for three single storey dwellings, with accommodation in roof void creating three/four bedroom residential properties, with associated access, parking and landscaping.

Morpeth: Mr Neil Nevens, 11 Wansdyke, Lancaster Park, loft conversion with dormer to rear and conversion of garage roof from flat to pitched roof.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Stephen Sleight, 76 Whinfell Road, Darras Hall, proposed double garage in place of existing single garage, proposed porch and proposed entrance walls and gates; Mr and Mrs Ritson, 68A Western Way, Darras Hall, demolish existing dwelling and replace it with new dwelling; Mr Andrew Mate, The Vergers Cottage, Main Street, change of use from office to cafe.

Stannington: Northumberland County Council, Pupil Referral Unit, Hepscott Park, non-material amendment to alter the referral unit extension to be linear in form and not linked to the original building on approved planning application 16/02690/CCD.