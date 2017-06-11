Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Brian Stonehouse, 45 Military Road, single-storey kitchen/dining area extension to the full width of the house at the rear and replacement of upstairs windows; Heddon On The Wall Parish Council, War Memorial, Hexham Road, listed building consent application for repairs to be carried out to the cross and perimeter wall where stones are becoming loose and dangerous due to degradation of the mortar joints.

Morpeth: Mr Michael Jarvis, 10 High Park, Deuchar Park, develop the existing bathroom upstairs into a dormer bathroom to make it a more usable bathroom with greater headroom; Mr Dave Slade, The Guest House, Chestnut House, 6 Dacre Street, loft conversion and rear extension.

Pegswood: Miss Nicola Sanders, Sanders Plant and Waste Management Limited, Park View Holdings, retrospective application for the installation of two floodlights.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs John Hamilton, 8 Brooklands, Darras Hall, proposed rear extension and internal alterations.

Stamfordham: Mr Walton, The Granary, Dalton, proposed single-storey rear stone/slate extension to replace inappropriate conservatory.

Thirston: Mr and Mrs D Robinson, Wildwood, 10 Burgham Park, construction of single detached residence on tennis court of existing dwelling and associated new access and private drainage system.

Whalton: Sir Richard and Lady Caroline Renwick, land north of Stonelea and White Cottage, development comprising of a detached dwelling, incorporating associated access and parking.