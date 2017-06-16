Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Longhirst: Mr Chris Hogan, former Longhirst Hall, John Dobson Drive, increase of two apartments in bedroom block (13 to 15) in regard to application 14/02116/FUL.

Longhorsley: Mrs Barbara Shaw, The Old Vicarage, Drummonds Close, works to trees in a conservation area, fell a poplar tree, fell a leylandii tree, crown reduce a rowan tree to 6.5m high by 5.5m spread and crown reduce a maple tree to 6.5m high by 5.5m spread; Mr Matthew Stephenson, West End Garage, proposed single storey extension to rear elevation, installation of a roller shutter door to the front elevation, the laying of a 2.5m concrete entrance apron to the full width of the frontage, increase customer parking to 13 spaces and enlarge the parking and turning area – all to become an MOT testing facility.

Morpeth: Mr Stuart Lawson, 6 Rectory Park, Deuchar Park, tree preservation order application – felling of one sycamore tree; Mr Fred Mills, 55 Low Stobhill, Stobhill Grange, proposed conversion of a garage to a habitable room; Mr David Nicholson, Elm House, Wellway, change of use and internal reconfiguration from the existing redundant RAFA Club to a proposed restaurant, which includes a small extension to the rear of property.

Ponteland: Mr David Thompson, 4 West Road, change of use of 2 West Road from business use to domestic residential use and refurbishment works at 4 West Road in order to combine 2 and 4 to form a single domestic residence, formation of new dormers to rear of properties and demolition of outbuilding; Mr Akhtar Zahid, 109A Darras Road, Darras Hall, single storey rear extension and front and back dormers.