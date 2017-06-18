Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Cresswell: Mr Jonny Campbell, Entertainment Centre, Cresswell Towers Holiday Park, extension and internal alterations to existing entertainment venue, creation of external raised terrace area outside new extension, alterations and diversion of existing private access road and associated hard/soft landscaping works and amendments to car parking spaces.

Hebron: Mr Andrew Michie, land north of Katerdene, Fulbeck, change of existing agricultural building to residential dwelling house.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Christopher Smith, 16 Hexham Road, demolition of an existing temporary garage structure and erection of a single storey side and rear extension to existing semi-detached bungalow.

Longhirst: Mr William Jordon, Old Moor Farm, listed building consent application – proposed extension to provide double garage and rear entrance lobby.

Lynemouth: Mr Thomas Clough, 35 Ingleby Terrace, proposed single storey side/rear extension.

Morpeth: Mr M. Crake, 27 Brumell Drive, Lancaster Park, proposed two-storey extension to extend living room and bedrooms above at front.

Ponteland: Mrs Claire Black, Smiths Cottage, Higham Dykes, listed building consent application – replacement windows and doors; Mr Craig McClen, 52 Woodside, Darras Hall, certificate of lawfulness of existing garden room that has been converted from a conservatory.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Elliott & Edwards, 63 Maple Drive, Widdrington Station, proposed erection of PVCu conservatory to rear garden.