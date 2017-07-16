Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Longhirst: Miss Alice Hunter, 9 Longhirst Village, replacement windows and doors.

Morpeth: Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd, land south west of Grange House, Stobhill Grange, proposed installation of a 15m lattice mast with three antennae and two 300mm diameter dishes, the installation of three equipment cabinets and one meter cabinet at ground level within a 1.2m timber post and rail stockproof fenced compound, and ancillary development; Mr Peter Todd, Gas House Lane Medical Practice, Morpeth Health Centre, The Mount, revised parking layout and associated works.

Pegswood: Northumberland Fire And Rescue Service, Pegswood Fire Station, extension to the existing fire training facility to add a second storey – the proposal includes a total of six containers to be placed on top of the existing six to provide a second floor to the hot fire breathing apparatus training facility.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Mel Wright, 35A The Rise, Darras Hall, proposed front, rear and side extensions and new roof to form first floor bedrooms and bathrooms; Mrs Gillian McCowie, Longmeadows, Prospect Farm, The Avenue, Medburn, alterations and extensions; Mr Glenn Campbell, 25 The Rise, Darras Hall, proposed alterations to existing bungalow to form new bedrooms and living accommodation – including new frontage, raised roof height and two-storey extension to rear of property.

Stamfordham: Mr William Browne-Swinburne, land north-west of Stannerton House, North Side, outline application for the erection of 27 dwellings.