Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mrs Ruth Mitcheson, Bolam Lake House, removal of wooden fence and leylandii hedge (3-4m-high) in garden and erection of concrete block wall, north side stone faced to match existing west garden wall (a boundary with an industrial site of North Country Services that needs upgrading for security, sound reduction and privacy).

Morpeth: Mr Chris Paton, 3 St Georges Square, erection of balcony to east elevation of property to first floor – to be accessed via French doors installed above single storey offshoot; Mr Peter Todd, The Health Centre, Gas House Lane, Low Stanners, proposed car park health and safety upgrades; Mr Andrew Mickie, Carinya, Fulbeck, tree preservation order application – fell one spruce tree and prune overhanging branches of another spruce tree; Arqiva Limited, Telephone Exchange, 69A Newgate Street, proposed upgrade removing the existing 3.5m-high replica flagpole and the installation of a 5m-high replica flagpole, removal of two existing ground based equipment cabinets and the installation of four new equipment cabinets.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Steve Parkin, 142 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, proposed two-storey entrance lobby, front bay windows, rear bay window, two-storey rear extension and single storey structural glazed extension and new dormer extensions to existing gym over garage.

Stannington: Mr Paul Clarke, 6 Villas, St Mary’s development, two-storey side extension.

Ulgham: Mrs Pringle, land east of Manor Farm Cottages, outline planning application, with all matters reserved, for a residential development on up to 0.5ha of land.