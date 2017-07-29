Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Longhorsley: Mr and Mrs Mark Mathewson, 13 Church View, Badgers Ford, proposed single-storey extension to the rear, building over the garage and converting the loft – a room with flat roof and lantern roof light to the rear on the ground floor, a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing area on the first floor over the garage, two further bedrooms and a bathroom in the loft space and two dormer windows to the rear of the property.

Morpeth: Mr Anthony Penketh, 15 Kendor Grove, Loansdean, tree preservation order application – removal of all leylandii trees from site (approximately six) and replace them with some more native woodland species.

Pegswood: Mrs Lucinda Humphrey, 30 Castle Way, proposed single-storey extension to the front north-west and south-west gable elevations.

Ponteland: Mr Graeme Shield, 23 Woodside, Darras Hall, demolish front room and porch, build new front gable, demolish back utility off shoot and conservatory, build new single-storey back extension and infill between garage and house with single-storey side extension; Mr and Mrs T. Blewitt, 57 Western Way, Darras Hall, single-storey rear extension; Mr Mike Hutchinson, 25 Hadrian Court, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – fell an oak tree.

Stannington: Mr and Mrs Woods, 43 The Glebe, proposed single-storey rear extension; Mr and Mrs Fawcett, Windrush, 6 Church Road, single-storey extension to existing house.

Whalton: Cussins (North East) Ltd, land to the south of Manor Close, erection of 19 dwellings and associated infrastructure.