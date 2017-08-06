Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Minoan Projects Ltd, land north of 19 Till Grove, Ellington, proposed four-bedroom detached dwelling with integral garage.

Heddon on the Wall: Mrs Pauline Fletcher, Hill Head House, removal of existing conservatory and erection of a new conservatory; Mr Jassal, land west of Houghton Manor, new vehicular access across field with hard-standing car port for three cars.

Longhorsley: Mr and Mrs Robert Nunn, land east of Westridges, notification for prior approval for conversion of agricultural building to create two residential dwellings under the provision of the General Permitted Development Order.

Morpeth: Robson and Prescott Veterinary Centre, 38A Staithes Lane, Low Stanners, advertising consent for lettering and direction sign; Mr Paul Savage, 1 Orchard Mews, Cottingwood Lane, tree preservation order application – overall reduction in volume and height of a yew tree by approximately 20 per cent.

Ponteland: Mr Brian Chick, 14 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, proposed single storey extension to the front and side of existing dwelling; Mr and Mrs Wilson, 15 Langton Court, Darras Hall, extension to the rear of dwelling and re-modelling of ground and first floor; Mr and Mrs Bramble, 2 Regency Way, Darras Hall, rear extension to be added, a front extension to increase plot depth with ground/first floor layouts to be remodelled and existing window frames, soffits, fascias and cladding to be changed; Mr Sufi Ahmed, former Ponteland HSBC branch, 19 Main Street, proposed change of use from financial services to café.