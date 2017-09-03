Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr M. Ajaib, Livery Stables, Shortflatt Tower, change of use to five residential dwellings for grade-II listed stables and coach house, including small extensions, with small extensions to two existing residential properties, also grade-II listed.

East Chevington: Mr Colin Gordon, land north west of Meadow View, Main Street, Red Row, erection of a detached house and garage.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Jonas Pettersson, 2 High Farm Cottages, Ellington, refurbishment of existing outbuilding.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Chris McDonald, Bays Leap Farm House, proposed erection of a roundhouse agricultural livestock building.

Morpeth: Mr Derek Brown, 97 Pinewood Drive, Lancaster Park, alterations to provide additional bedroom, en-suite and dining extension.

Ponteland: Mr Ron Bowey, land east of South Coldcoats, demolish agricultural building and erect new dwelling; Mr Clark, Dobbies Garden Centre, Street Houses, proposed relocation of car wash.

Stannington: Mrs Anna Redpath, Clifton Lodge, Great North Road, Clifton, proposed single storey rear extension forming link to existing detached garage.

Whalton: Mrs Sue Aviston, Whalton CofE Primary School, listed building consent for a proposed extension of the school to provide a classroom and associated internal and external works.

Widdrington Village: Mr John Buckland, Honeysuckle Cottage Caravan Park, proposed alterations to site layout to create pitches, access roads, parking area, street lighting and installation of new drainage – the site is to be operational on a 12-month basis.