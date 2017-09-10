Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr M Ajaib, Livery Stables, Shortflatt Tower, listed building consent for change of use to five residential dwellings for grade II-listed stables and coach house, including small extensions, with small extensions to two existing residential properties, also grade II-listed.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Kevin Hays, 12 The Elms, Ellington, sunroom extension to side and rear.

Mitford: Mr D Malone, N1 Golf Centre, Tranwell Woods, construction of an adventure golf course.

Morpeth: Ms Sharon Smith, 60 Pinewood Drive, Lancaster Park, demolish the existing rear single storey extension and construct a new single storey extension – in addition, construct a pitched roof over the existing attached garage.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Steve Taylor, 23 Darras Road, Darras Hall, proposed kitchen and family room extension, bedroom extension with enclosed balcony, new driveway and increased width of entrance gates; Mr and Mrs Higgins, Auberne, Callerton Lane, demolition of the existing one-and-a-half-storey dormer dwelling house and erection of a new three-storey dwelling house with integrated garage and associated parking; Miss Lesley Maddison, 10 Rowan Drive, extension above garage to give further two-bedroomed area living space; Mr Clark, Dobbies Garden Centre, Street Houses, proposed external polytunnel.

Thirston: Mr Alex Telfer, The Limes, The Pipistrelles, Eshott, tree preservation order application – fell one cherry tree; fell one sycamore tree, crown reduce one beech tree by 15 per cent and crown raise and thin two lime trees by 30 per cent.