Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.
Belsay: Mr M Ajaib, Livery Stables, Shortflatt Tower, listed building consent for change of use to five residential dwellings for grade II-listed stables and coach house, including small extensions, with small extensions to two existing residential properties, also grade II-listed.
Ellington and Linton: Mr Kevin Hays, 12 The Elms, Ellington, sunroom extension to side and rear.
Mitford: Mr D Malone, N1 Golf Centre, Tranwell Woods, construction of an adventure golf course.
Morpeth: Ms Sharon Smith, 60 Pinewood Drive, Lancaster Park, demolish the existing rear single storey extension and construct a new single storey extension – in addition, construct a pitched roof over the existing attached garage.
Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Steve Taylor, 23 Darras Road, Darras Hall, proposed kitchen and family room extension, bedroom extension with enclosed balcony, new driveway and increased width of entrance gates; Mr and Mrs Higgins, Auberne, Callerton Lane, demolition of the existing one-and-a-half-storey dormer dwelling house and erection of a new three-storey dwelling house with integrated garage and associated parking; Miss Lesley Maddison, 10 Rowan Drive, extension above garage to give further two-bedroomed area living space; Mr Clark, Dobbies Garden Centre, Street Houses, proposed external polytunnel.
Thirston: Mr Alex Telfer, The Limes, The Pipistrelles, Eshott, tree preservation order application – fell one cherry tree; fell one sycamore tree, crown reduce one beech tree by 15 per cent and crown raise and thin two lime trees by 30 per cent.
Almost Done!
Registering with Morpeth Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.