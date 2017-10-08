Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.
Ellington and Linton: Mr Dalvir Singh, Bank Top Stores, Front Street, Ellington, retrospective application for the installation of solar panels to main south-facing elevation of slate roof and to the felt roof of a dormer-style existing extension.
Heddon on the Wall: Mr Andrew Munro, buildings at Edgehill, retrospective change of use of two outbuildings within the residential curtilage to provide two self-contained bed and breakfast accommodations, with no internal or external alterations proposed – additional parking for up to three cars is already available.
Ponteland: Mr Phil Ritson, 68A Western Way Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – thin woodland trees and remove dead and diseased trees, the proposed works include the removal of four oak, four ash, two birch, two sycamore and one beech; Ms Alison Paice, 3 Richmond Way, Darras Hall, proposed extension to form garden room and canopy over front doors, rendering to existing walls and stone facing to existing gable.
Netherwitton: Mr David Leslie, 1 Agricultural Cottages, proposed two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, two new windows to existing first floor and velux to roof – to front.
Stannington: Mr Kenneth Hall, 8 The Glebe, certificate of lawful development – proposed use for an extension to rear bedroom to provide en-suite to bedroom one and sitting area to bedroom two; Mr Dixon, land south of 56 Station Road, demolition of existing stables to make way for the erection of three bespoke dwellings, with associated landscaping and highway works.
Almost Done!
Registering with Morpeth Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.