Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Dalvir Singh, Bank Top Stores, Front Street, Ellington, retrospective application for the installation of solar panels to main south-facing elevation of slate roof and to the felt roof of a dormer-style existing extension.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Andrew Munro, buildings at Edgehill, retrospective change of use of two outbuildings within the residential curtilage to provide two self-contained bed and breakfast accommodations, with no internal or external alterations proposed – additional parking for up to three cars is already available.

Ponteland: Mr Phil Ritson, 68A Western Way Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – thin woodland trees and remove dead and diseased trees, the proposed works include the removal of four oak, four ash, two birch, two sycamore and one beech; Ms Alison Paice, 3 Richmond Way, Darras Hall, proposed extension to form garden room and canopy over front doors, rendering to existing walls and stone facing to existing gable.

Netherwitton: Mr David Leslie, 1 Agricultural Cottages, proposed two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, two new windows to existing first floor and velux to roof – to front.

Stannington: Mr Kenneth Hall, 8 The Glebe, certificate of lawful development – proposed use for an extension to rear bedroom to provide en-suite to bedroom one and sitting area to bedroom two; Mr Dixon, land south of 56 Station Road, demolition of existing stables to make way for the erection of three bespoke dwellings, with associated landscaping and highway works.