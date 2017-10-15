Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Mr William Cander, 28 Woodside Crescent, Hadston, retrospective application – change of use of land to residential curtilage.

Hepscott: Mr Juhu Joseph, South Lodge Wood, Hepscott, proposed first floor side extension, replacement of orangery and replacement of garage door.

Morpeth: Mr Andrew Kerr, Northlands Nursing Home, 21 Kings Avenue, tree preservation order application – fell one Lawson cypress tree, remove cherry tree, reduce yew tree by 15 per cent, pull back four yew trees by 10 per cent to boundary, reduce conifer hedge by 50 per cent, remove seven small conifers at entrance and crown lift by 10 per cent and remove one limb from larch tree; Ms Shotton, 28 Wansdyke, Lancaster Park, two-storey side extension to existing property, with pitched roof to match existing and new lean-to sections of roof to front and rear to replace flat roofs.

Ponteland: Mr Thomas Fischer, 41 Cheviot View, rebuild garage, with first floor bedroom and en-suite over; Mr Tyldesley, The Badger Inn, Street Houses, advertisement consent for the installation of replacement illuminated and non-illuminated signs.

Thirston: Mr Stephen Hoyle, Thirston House, West Thirston, retrospective listed building consent application for construction of stone surround comprising of two columns and pediment to rear courtyard entrance door.

Wallington Demesne: National Trust, Wallington Hall, listed building consent application for fire compartmentation works, including the installation of new internal doors and upgrade of attic fire resistance.