Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr Jon Taylor, Nunhill Farm, South Belsay, proposed four-bay garage and construction of an underground LPG tank.

Cresswell: Mr Joseph Fordsham, The North Barn, construction of external timber staircase, insertion of external doors and windows, restoration of roof to include an access hatch and retractable ladder and installation of viewing balcony on the flat roof structure; Mr Sean McIntyre, Green Gates, proposed installation of ground mounted solar PV system at rear of premises to consist of 38 PV modules, in portrait orientation, stacked in two rows of 19.

East Chevington: Mr and Mrs Conning, 76 Hartside Crescent, Hadston, proposed first floor extension over existing ground floor utility.

Ponteland: Mr Wayne Denham, 202 Western Way, Darras Hall, proposed extension to side and rear; Mrs L Purvis, 6 Thornhill Road, extension to dwelling to provide extra first floor bedroom and ground floor granny flat accommodation; Mr Kevin Higgins, 17A Bell Villas, change of use from an office – class A2 – to a dental clinic – class D1(a) – to create dental surgeries and ancillary spaces, in addition to creating an opening in party wall between 17 and 17a to facilitate access; Mr Kim Ward, The Badger Inn, Street Houses, proposed external works to include new yard gate, provision of lights on fence posts and provision of four ground mounted floodlights; Mr and Mrs Harrison, Higham Dykes Hall, Higham Dykes, Milbourne, listed building consent application – construction of rear porch and electricity cabinet on site of demolished stairwell, excavation and tanking of basement to provide dry storage area.