Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Mr Kris Burnett, Valhallah, The Parks, South Broomhill, proposed loft conversion with roof terrace and dormer window.

Hebron: Mr Paul Hicks, Grandstand Garage, Fairmoor, installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the grounds.

Morpeth: Mr Phillip Cafferty, Persistence Fitness Gym, above Sainsbury’s, Shields Road, change of use and conversion of existing vacant first floor flat into gym area, providing an extension to the existing gym also located on the first floor, including a minor alteration of the bathroom into shower cubicles.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Keith and Carol Vinton/Wolstenholme, 1 Pembroke Drive, Darras Hall, proposed new dwelling to be built upon site of previous bungalow (retrospective part demolished to slab/basement); Mr David Dixon, Plots 5 and 6, land north of Dyke House, The Avenue, Medburn, outline application for two 2.5-storey dwelling houses with garages, all matters reserved; Mr Brendan O’Neil, land north west of 8 West Road, demolition of existing single detached garage and erection of proposed 1.5-storey dwelling; Mr and Mrs Lee Hall, 95 Darras Road, Darras Hall, demolition of existing single storey side extension and replace with new two-storey extension, new single storey extension to rear, entrance lobby extension including dormer window, bay window extension to front, re-cladding and replacement windows to existing elevations and new boundary wall and gates.

Whalton: Mr Philip Roderer, Moore House, works to trees in a conservation area application – fell evergreen leylandi trees.