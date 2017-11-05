Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Paul Robinson, 15 Valerian Avenue, bedroom extension above garage, with en-suite and kitchen dining extension at rear.

Hepscott: Mr Geoff Parker, 8 The Orchard, proposed two-storey rear extension to provide enlarged first floor bedroom with en-suite wet room, together with ground floor adjustments to kitchen and hallway to incorporate wheelchair access lift.

Longhirst: Mrs Sandra Murphy, 7 Micklewood Close, proposed single-storey side extension (re-submission).

Morpeth: Mr William Anderson, 38 Brumell Drive, Lancaster Park, extension above existing garage; Mr Chris Shepherd, 3 The Crescent, Loansdean, bedroom above garage; Mr David Sayers, 3 Kings Avenue, proposed loft conversion with three dormer windows and velux rooflights, single-storey lean-to extension to rear, new vehicular access with hard standing and relocated pedestrian access; Northumberland County Council, Abbey Meadows Footway, tree preservation order application – pollard ash tree.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Arthur, 3 Hillside, Darras Hall, proposed porch to be added to front of dwelling;

Tritlington and West Chevington: Mr Simon Vickers, land north-east of Tritlington Hall Farmhouse, Tritlington Hall Cottages, notification of prior approval for the change of use of an agricultural barn to a house.

Whalton: Mr Robson, Bewick House, works to a tree in a conservation area – remove lower epicormic growth from one mature lime and raise crown to a height of 4m to reduce overhang to the lawn and increase light to back garden.