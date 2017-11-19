Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Christopher Sanderson, South Linton Farm, Linton Lane, conversion of farmyard outbuilding to two holiday cottages.

Hartburn: Mr Tim Wickens, The West Wing, Angerton Hall Drive, listed building consent application to install a wood burning stove within an existing hearth opening.

Hebron: Mr Joel Ross, land north-west of Southern Wood, proposed holiday accommodation (two luxury treehouse glamps).

Longhorsley: Mr Peter Brotherton, 29 Church View, Badgers Ford, tree preservation order application – prune a sycamore tree.

Morpeth: Northern, Morpeth Railway Station, listed building consent application – installation of replacement waiting shelter and replacement ticket vending machine to platform two and associated signage.

Ponteland: Mr Ferrier, Edgehill House, 6 Hill Park, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – fell a sycamore tree because of excessive shading and low amenity value and reduce line of five lawson cypress trees down to 5.5m to reduce excessive shading; tree preservation order application – fell a cedar tree, an ash tree and a pine tree, with light pruning to another ash tree to remove overhanging branches; Mr Ian Holmes, 28 Woodside, Darras Hall, internal and external facade alterations, rear and side extension and new garage, with accommodation at rear; Mr Akhtar Zahid, 109A Darras Road, Darras Hall, front and rear dormer enlargement and single-storey rear extension.

Wallington Demesne: Cambo First School, application for the erection of a conservatory.