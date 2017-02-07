Plans for eventual dualling of the A1 through Northumberland confirmed

Hopes that the remaining 25 miles of single carriageway on the A1 in Northumberland will eventually be dualled have received a further boost.

The Government’s spokesman in the House of Lords, Viscount Younger of Leckie, has reiterates the comments made by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling last week that he envisages dualling the route from Berwick to Ellingham in stages to minimise the upheaval for residents and motorists.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan says it is additional confirmation of the Government’s commitment to the second part of her ‘dual the A1’ campaign.

Mrs Trevelyan has been clear that once the current schemes to dual between Morpeth and Felton and Alnwick to Ellingham are complete, her next campaign will be to dual the A1 from Ellingham to Berwick.

She said: “I am extremely pleased the Government has once again confirmed the commitment to dual the A1 to the border once the present scheme is complete.

“I also welcome confirmation that the Morpeth to Ellingham dualling scheme and the improvements north of Ellingham remain on schedule and on budget. I very much look forward to reviewing the route announcement when it is made in the coming months.”

Smaller scale safety improvements are in the pipeline for 2018, including overtaking lanes at Middleton and Fenwick and junction works at Beal, Wooler and Cheswick.