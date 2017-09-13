Plenty for families to enjoy at village show

There will be attractions galore at an event on Saturday that is among the most popular of its type in Northumberland.

New to Whalton Village Show this year is a fully costumed display of Wild West horsemanship from Les Amis d’Onno’s Cactus Djake and the Western Circus and a turnip-tossing tournament.

As well as enjoying the eye-catching sheep racing, classic cars and Boots the fortune-telling goat, those who come along can bring their dewy-eyed dog for the dog show.

There will also be music from Northumbria pipers and the KEVI (King Edward VI School) Steel Band, a book fair, small animals to pet, face-painting, a range of tasty treats – including home-made cakes – games and races for children, trade stands and entries for the traditional show categories to view in the village hall.

The event will run from 11am to 5pm.