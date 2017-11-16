Plenty to enjoy at hall’s festive event

The annual Countryside Christmas Fair at Kirkley Hall is taking place this weekend.

Visitors can buy presents from more than 60 sellers – businesses and traders will be showcasing a varied range of their hand-made gifts, toys, crafts and tasty food from around the region.

The attractions include a ferris wheel, a Thomas the Tank Engine train ride, Santa’s Grotto and an ice rink facility that will be housed on the garden lawn.

In addition, there will be an entertainment marquee with performances from Westoe Brass Band, local singer James Hedley and the stunning vocal talents of all-female acapella group Dodici Voce.

Gates will be open from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday. A hog roast and refreshments will be available to purchase.

Entry costs £3 per person, which includes entry to Kirkley Hall Zoological Gardens. It is free entry for children under five.

Parking will be in the field due to the popularity of the event. For more information about the fair, call 01670 841235.