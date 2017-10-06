Plenty to enjoy at village show

There was an impressive increase in the number of visitors and entrants at this year’s Stannington Make, Bake, Grow and Show.

Despite a couple of rain showers on Saturday afternoon, everyone who came along had a great time.

Stannington Show 2017 Hannah and Ryan Foggon grew the biggest marrow in the show - it was so big that dad Jim had to help them carry it! Picture by Jane Coltman

As well as the wacky wheelbarrow races and traditional categories in the village hall, the children had an impressive roundabout and fairground attractions to play on and win prizes.

Morpeth Riding for the Disabled had one of their horses on show and the dog show proved popular once again.

The Stannington Parish Centenary Festival of Remembrance’s display of First World War information gave residents a first sight of what will be happening in the week before November 11, 2018, to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War.

Burgers, ice-cream and ferret racing were other well-attended stalls.

Action from the wacky wheelbarrow races. Picture by Isobel Legard.

The organising committee said: “The men-only competition this year was a quick makeover on the outside stage. Five teams of two chaps were equipped with capes and turbans, so as not to damage their clothes or hair.

“Sitting on the stage, the brave caped chap put his faith in his partner and the fun began. Suspiciously adept, the foundation, eyeshadow, mascara and lipstick were applied.

“A final flourish of bronzer and the crowd cheered the winner, his blushes only spared by the amount of gunk on his face. Naming no names, but our most recent Freeman of the Parish looked stunning.

“The ladies competition saw them sawing. Bedecked in every item of personal protective equipment we could find, ten participants were handed a bow saw and set off at a pace to make inroads into the carefully placed log.

The first three finishers in the mens wacky wheelbarrow race. Picture by Isobel Legard.

“The winner was our local police community support officer, Holly Went, who had earlier with fellow PCSO Simon Beavers been entertaining everyone with the police quad bike. Again naming no names, but someone who can be seen about the village wearing an ecclesiastical collar looked good as a lumberjack.

“Sadly, this year we lost one of our respected parishioners. Norman Yeaman was one of the show’s founders and known to all as a great ‘dog man’.

“In his honour, the Norman Yeaman Shield for best dog in show was presented by his son Alistair to Milly, a beautiful Labrador owned by Mr Robertson.”

New to the show was the welly throwing competition. The over 16 winner was M Fennell and the under 16 winner was George Nicholson.

Stannington Show 2017 Painted faces. Picture by Jane Coltman

Other winners of note were as follows. Wacky wheelbarrow race: Men’s race – Rory Morrison; Women’s race – Amy Philipson. Silver Salver for best cookery exhibit: Philip Holmes for his chocolate cake. Rosette for Best in Show (Make): Mark Legard for his turned wood bowl. Rosette for Best in Show (Grow): Margaret Allen for her sunflower arrangement. Children’s Mini Make: Jack Pickford. Children’s Mini Grow: Chloe Sanderson. Children’s Mini Bake: Poppy Blewitt. Bellway Shield for most points in Children’s section: Chloe Sanderson. J.O. Straughan Shield for most points in agricultural section: Roger Dickinson. Banks Group Shield for most points in show: Sandra Dickinson.