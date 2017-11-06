Plethora of items are donated to charities

A 10-year-old Lynemouth resident put on his running shoes to raise funds in aid of people in need.

And not content with that, Joseph Waldock has encouraged fellow pupils at the school he attends to bring in items that are now being distributed by a regional charity.

He took part in the Junior Great North Run and the money and items donated were split equally between Wansbeck Valley Food Bank (WVFB) and HOPE (NE).

Joseph has helped his mum Louise drop off food for WVFB, which helps people in the Wansbeck Valley area with an emergency need for food, in Ashington on a few occasions.

Louise is a supporter of HOPE (NE). Its team gives donated items to homeless people on the streets of Newcastle city centre each Saturday night.

As well as tinned fruit, rice, pasta, crisps, sweets, other food and bottles of juice, Joseph got some new sleeping bags, hand warmers and various warm clothing. Some were purchased and some were donated by family and friends.

He is part of the school council at Ellington Primary School and he recently asked if they would like to donate their harvest festival donations to HOPE (NE).

Pupils and their families brought in a plethora of items and a couple of weeks later, there are still some parcels left to hand out.

Joseph said: “It’s important to help people in need and I was pleased that the whole school donated lots of items.

“We’re also going to have a clothes collection in school for HOPE (NE) in the next couple of weeks.”