Podcast on 30-hour free childcare pilot

Members of Northumberland County Council’s Early Years Team recently got together with partners and service users to discuss the 30-hour free childcare pilot and what it meant to them.

The podcast was recorded as part of the local authority’s commitment to feedback on progress, in order to support others to be ready for the national roll-out of the scheme in 2017.

Those taking part in the 73-minute discussion, which looked at experiences so far, lessons learnt and what the extended entitlement means to them, included Eve Sinclair, early years sustainability officer, early years adviser Katie Watson, a grandmother of a child using the 30-hour provision, the headteacher of a first school in Prudhoe and the owner of a nursery.

The 30-hour free childcare pilot scheme started for eligible parents in Northumberland in September.

The original target of 415 places to be filled was successfully achieved by July, with funding for a further 160 places being granted by the Government to bring the total up to 575.