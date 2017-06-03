Poet’s life is subject of special evening

An exciting and unusual presentation of the life and war poetry of Cicely Fox Smith (1882-1954) is to be given at Morpeth Chantry, home of the Northern Poetry Library.

Cicely Fox Smith enthusiast Rob Barnes, with friends Julie Gill and Damien Hall, will be performing a selection of her poems and the stories behind them in the overall context of her life at that time.

These will cover both world wars, but with an emphasis on the 1914-18 conflict.

Mr Barnes said: “The deceptive simplicity of her words draws you directly into her subject matter, in the way that a good song does. It’s no surprise to find that many of her poems have actually been set to music. Her obvious affinity with the sea and seafaring communities shines through, as does her ability to paint vivid word pictures of all aspects of war and those involved.

“Her words pull no punches in reflecting the pain and loss that go with any war, but she also finds plenty of time to bring out that very British sense of humour which always seems to rise to the top, no matter how deep the mud.”

The event is being held on Tuesday, from 7pm to 8.30pm. It is suitable for adults and children aged 10 and above.

Tickets are £4 and they are available to purchase via eventbrite.co.uk (type Cicely Fox Smith in the search box).

For more information, email mylibrary@activenorthumberlandorg.uk