Poetry success for children at nursery

The creativity of a quartet of children from Ponteland will be seen by families across the country.

A group of four-year-olds who attend Park House Nursery were encouraged to enter The Young Writers’ My First Poem competition. They were given a template and were guided through the challenge by early years teacher Katie McGeechan.

Four of the poems have now been selected for inclusion in the book My First Poem – 2017 Little Stars, which is due to be published later this summer and will be available in many libraries across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Park House Nursery is owned by Eileen Appleby.

Manager Julie Summerscales said: “Once again, our children have exceeded expectations and made us all immensely proud with this great achievement and we have every faith that their learning and development will continue to flourish when they make the transition into reception in September.”