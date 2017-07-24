Police force 17th in UK for vehicle crime

There were more than 6,600 reported vehicle crimes in 2016 in the Northumbria Police force area, according to new research.

Using data from data.police.uk, Click4Reg.co.uk investigated the total number of vehicle crimes that were recorded by 43 police forces/constabularies across the UK last year.

Vehicle crime is classified by the police as ‘theft from or of a vehicle or interference with a vehicle’.

Northumbria Police reported 6,605 incidences in 2016, ranking it 17th of the 43 forces.

The research revealed that the Metropolitan Police in London had the highest number of vehicle crimes recorded in 2016 at 89,900 followed by West Midlands Police, with 29,106, and Greater Manchester Police, with 24,298.

At the other end of the scale, City of London Police had the lowest number of vehicle crimes reported at 177.

Managing director of Click4Reg.co.uk, Ben Leonard, said: “The figures for the UK are certainly fascinating. Vehicle crime is certainly more prevalent than anyone would expect.

“While unfortunate, there are various effective actions that drivers can take to safeguard their vehicle from any potential crime.

“All drivers should aim to make simple steps such as locking doors and removing all valuable possessions a habit when they are not in their vehicle.”

He added: “Making such behaviours a daily routine will go a long way in protecting a driver’s vehicle from the opportunist criminals and thieves.

“Overall, more awareness and precaution from drivers can go a significantly long way in reducing the numbers of vehicle crime across the UK.”