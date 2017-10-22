Police issue appeal after A697 accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision just after midnight on the A697 near Fenrother, north of Morpeth.

The incident involved a silver Honda Civic travelling south from Scotland and a gret Seat Ibiza travelling north from Morpeth.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured and the driver of the Honda Civic sustained serious injuries and was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment.

Officers at Northumbria Police would like to speak to the driver of the black Audi A6 Estate which was seen in the area at the time and possibly stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Motor Patrols on 101 ext 62772/62765 quoting FWIN 10 221017.